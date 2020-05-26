Twenty-three people made it to the slammer instead of the family barbecue over Memorial Day weekend.
Online jail records show Boyd County had the most intakes over the extended weekend with 10 bookings. Carter showed the least, with two incarcerations.
The Daily Independent typically lists bookings starting Friday and ending Sunday. However, due to Memorial Day, Monday bookings will also be included. Anyone locked up over the weekend should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note the Rowan County Detention Center also houses inmates from surrounding counties. From now on, the arresting agency will be listed in that detention center much like the Big Sandy in order to give readers an idea of where the arrest occurred.
The following people were lodged at area jails over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Brandon C. Caudill, 22, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a sole count of fourth-degree domestic assault.
• Gary Stover, 41, of Colcord, West Virginia, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• William D. Cordial Jr., 44, of Catlettsburg, was booked Friday on a parole warrant.
• Patsy R. Bassett, 30, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two fugitive warrants.
• Rebecca A. Ward, 40, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a violation of an emergency protective order charge.
• Jeremy S. Gunter, 39, of Argillite, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant.
• John L. Neal, 44, of Wurtland, was booked Sunday on a parole warrant.
• Jeffrey S. Ingram, 37, of Catlettsburg, was booked Monday on a public intoxication charge.
• Lana J. Grover, 39, of Ashland, was booked Monday on a probation violation.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Aaron B. Justice, 26, of Warfield, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree domestic assault charge. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is listed as the arresting agency.
• Anthony D. Saylor, 32, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on first and second-degree fleeing charges, first-degree wanton endangerment charge, DUI (second offense), a probation violation, five traffic-related violations and a non-payment of court cost charge. The Magoffin County Sheriff's Office is listed as the arresting agency.
• Jeremy D. Risner, 39, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant. The Salyersville Police Department is listed as the arresting agency.
• Clifford S. Ousley, 44, of Beaver, was booked Sunday on charges of third-offense DUI, possession of marijuana, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense keeping a prescription drug in an improper container and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. The Salyersville Police Department is listed as the arresting agency.
• Joshua N. Brown, 21, of Royalton, was booked Sunday on a first-degree assault charge and a first-degree wanton endangerment charge. The Magoffin County Sheriff's Office is listed as the arresting agency.
Carter County Detention Center
• Anthony S. Potter, 38, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Joyce A. Cooper II, 46, of Load, was booked Monday on a fourth-degree domestic assault charge.
• Trevis K. Miller, 44, of Load, was booked Monday on a theft of services charge.
• Gregory T. Hieneman, 26, of Greenup, was booked Monday on a fourth-degree domestic assault charge.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Lonnie W. Skaggs, 41, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree domestic violence charge. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is listed as the arresting agency.
• Tiffany Brown, 30, of Flemingsburg, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree domestic violence charge. The Morehead Police Department is listed as the arresting agency.
• Mark Gibson, 29, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is listed as the arresting agency.
(606) 326-2653 |