Two local health departments announced initially eye-popping numbers of COVID-19 cases over the weekend, but they were cumulative statistics from multiple days.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department listed 84 cases on Saturday, which reflected the total from both Friday and Saturday. It announced the county’s 44th COVID-positive death — and 80-year-old male — and 72 additional cases on Thursday.

One of the 84 most recent patients — a 27-year-old female — is hospitalized. Forty-eight females, ranging from ages 10 months to 83 years, and 36 males, ages 2 to 82, tested positive.

There have been 3,227 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 1,815 recoveries.

Greenup County’s health department issued a list containing 102 new cases over a three-day period — from New Year’s Eve through Jan. 2. Fifty-three females and 49 males tested positive. The youngest patient among the group is an 8-month-old female. The oldest: an 83-year-old female.

Greenup County’s case count stands at 2,463.

The Carter County Health Department reported only 14 new cases  on Jan. 1 and eight more on Jan. 2. There have been 1,436 cases in the county.

The health departments had not sent out reports as of late Sunday afternoon.

