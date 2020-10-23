In spite of an undercurrent of belief exhibited in some areas that the nation and our region might be nearing the end — or at least a respite from — the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers of actual cases indicate no reduction in the severity of the disease.
Daily numbers of positive cases, infections involving hospitalizations, and death are on the rise. With resources stretched beyond acceptable limits, health care providers are appealing directly to the public in an effort to make them aware of the importance of adhering to CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.
Kristie Whitlatch, President and CEO of King’s Daughters Hospital, provided an update on the hospital’s Facebook page on Thursday, and did not mince words about the seriousness of the situation.
“As COVID continues to spread throughout our communities, we are dealing with the results. Our numbers are up across the board. More cases diagnosed. More hospitalizations. More deaths,” Whitlatch wrote. “These past few weeks have been difficult for our COVID teams, who pour themselves into their work. It is heartbreaking for them, when despite their best efforts, a patient is lost. And sadly, this is happening far more often. From Oct. 1 to 22, we lost 16 people to COVID. We know the mortality rate is higher than this, though, as patients may choose comfort care at another facility.”
Whitlach also shared some “troubling” statistics the hospital is dealing with:
• New cases, Oct. 15-22: 182
• Month to date: 582
• Deaths, Oct. 1-22: 16
• Deaths, Sept. 1-30: 11
• Patients currently hospitalized with COVID: 28
• COVID ICU: 6
• Positive rate, Oct. 15-22: 3.8%
• Month to date: 3.3%
Whitlatch made the post, she said, because she believed it was important that the public have correct information with which to make their own decisions.
“While I believe in the power of prayer and positive thinking, COVID is not going to go away any time soon. For now, this is our new normal and we must adjust our lives accordingly to protect ourselves, our families and friends,” Whitlatch wrote, and listed the following as a means to effectively reduce the spread of the disease.
• Wearing masks when in public or in close contact with people who don’t live with you.
• Maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet.
• Avoiding gatherings and stay home as much as possible.
• Washing hands/sanitizing frequently throughout the day.
In addition, she listed three important things to do:
• Get a flu shot. While not 100% perfect, the flu vaccine provides protection.
• Don’t neglect your health. Yes, COVID has captured everyone’s attention. But heart attacks, strokes, cancer and other diseases must not be ignored. Our facilities are very safe and ready to care for you.
• Be kind. Everyone is carrying a heavy burden and a little bit of kindness makes a difference.
“Please continue to pray for and offer encouragement to our team, most especially our COVID teams. We share your cards. Team members see your comments on Facebook and Instagram. Your kindness matters more than you can know,” she wrote.