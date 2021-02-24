Some Kentucky Power customers in Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties are still without power following a three-pack of damaging winter storms that brought snow and ice last week and the week prior.
Crews and numerous outside resources, according to a Kentucky Power press release, continue to address outages in the hardest-hit areas.
At one point, 59,000 customers did not have power.
According to Kentucky Power, around 4,500 customers remained powerless as of Wednesday morning.
The breakdown was as follows: Boyd County 1,690; Carter 890; and Lawrence 1,900.
The southern part of Carter County has revealed itself as the most inflicted area. Crews have discovered extensive damage to circuits there. According to Kentucky Power, most customers in Hitchins, Big Sandy, Willard, Denton and Coalton should have power restored by the end of the week.
Kentucky Power projected about 95% of customers in Boyd and Lawrence counties would have power restored by late Wednesday. The same applied to Morehead and Olive Hill customers.
Call 1-800-572-1113 to get the most up-to-date and more specific estimated restoration information. Download the Kentucky Power app, visit kentuckypower.com, visit the Kentucky Power Facebook page or follow @KentuckyPower on Twitter for more information.