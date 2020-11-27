Two days after the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 58 cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, it released a two-day report for Thanksgiving Day and Friday.
Five cases listed on Wednesday’s report can be attributed to Ashland Federal Correction Institute.
The 48 combined cases on Thursday and Friday are all home-isolation cases. They involve 26 females, ages 4, 19, 22, 22, 23, 25, 28, 32, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 44, 45, 47, 49, 50, 50, 50, 52, 53, 56, 56, 60, 63 and 70, and 22 males, ages 6, 10, 12, 19, 19, 19, 29, 29, 35, 45, 51, 52, 53, 56, 56, 58, 60, 63, 64, 65, 72 and 73.
There have been 1,751 total cases in Boyd County, including 993 in the month of November alone. There have been 830 recoveries and 27 COVID-positive deaths.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Greenup County’s health department had not issued a report. However, it did announce 29 new cases on Wednesday and 42 additional cases on Thanksgiving Day, pushing the tally to 1,354 in all, including 776 recoveries and 14 COVID-positive deaths. There are 564 active cases in the county.
The Carter County Health Department reported 25 new cases on Thursday. The county’s case total, as of then, stood at 743. Among them, 531 have reached recovery, 194 are isolating at their respective residences and 11 are hospitalized. There have been seven COVID-positive deaths in Carter County.