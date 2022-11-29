CATLETTSBURG Local elementary school students took a break from their classrooms to take part in a Christmastime tradition in downtown Catlettsburg.
The bright wonder upon the faces of students was the light source against a gray and dreary sky Monday morning, as children gathered to adorn the branches on the Christmas Tree downtown.
Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day said the tree originally was located on "the island," a central point between 26th Street and Louisa Road, but was later relocated and planted just across the way.
Day noted the amount of years the tradition has been around by assessing the tree's growth since being relocated.
The upward-stretching evergreen stood sturdy while youngsters took turns placing their ornaments, some homemade, at various heights along the tree.
For those branches just out of reach, city workers were there on standby to assist with a ladder, placing the ornaments and tinsel at the direction of the students' gentle demands.
Day said although she wasn't sure of the exact start date, the tradition of Catlettsburg Elementary School students decorating the tree downtown has been around for longer than a decade.
"This is my fourth year," Day said, saying she looked forward to seeing the faces on the kids every year.
"That says it all," she said.
Jenny Caperton, Family Resource Center East Coordinator at Boyd County, stood eagerly, accepting the groups of children that were shuttled in buses by age groups.
After getting a brief welcome and instructions, kids filed in orderly lines by a table littered with Christmas décor to make their selections before putting their own artistic selections on the tree.
Caperton said that students would rotate throughout the day to ensure that every student — all 212 of them — got to hang an ornament on the tree.
Alongside Day and Caperton stood Catlettsburg Elementary School's Principal, Jana Osborne.
Although it is Osborne's first year attending the Christmas tree's big day, Osborne said she's no stranger to Catlettsburg's little traditions. "They take care of everybody here," she said.
"There's just nothing like a child at Christmas," Osborne said, referring to the delight she sees on the faces of the kids as they get to take part in the now customary event.
With the typically busy intersection blocked off with cones and city maintenance vehicles to allow safe bus drop-offs and pick-ups, Terry Clark, an officer with Catlettsburg Police Department, stood ready while watching the children with a twinkle that mimicked the kids' in his own eyes.
"The whole city jumps in to help," said Clark, motioning over his shoulder to the men atop the ladder, reaching for the top branches with ornaments in hand.
Clark has attended the festivity for the majority of his years with the police department. "At least 12 or 13 years," Clark said.
"It's a lot of fun to watch them ... really nice," Clark said.
After placing their ornaments, students were led down the way to the train depot to partake in cookies and juice with Santa and Mrs. Claus before being transported back to school to make room for incoming students.
