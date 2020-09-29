RUSSELL A Russell Police detective said nothing has been ruled out in the investigation of a 42-year-old woman found dead Friday inside her home.
Police tape surrounded the home in the 200 block of Etna Street Friday afternoon as officers were combing over the scene. While rumors have swirled online about the particulars of the case, Detective Phillip Kearns said the case is still under investigation and no cause of death has been determined pending the autopsy results.
“We’re waiting on that report to come back,” he said. “There's a lot of speculation in this case, but there’s nothing certain saying what the cause of death is.”
Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright also confirmed Monday the results are pending until toxicology results are returned, which can come back anywhere between two to four weeks.
Kearns said the investigation was initiated after the woman’s family called Russell Police to conduct a welfare check after not hearing from her. When patrol units arrived, Kearns said they found the woman’s body.
