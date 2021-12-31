Northeastern Kentucky is dealing with some major voids in its community after a number of deaths shook the area in 2021.
The following list was not compiled with any intention of leaving anyone out, but these impactful people were essentially household names in this portion of the Commonwealth.
All of them made countless community contributions. They will be sorely missed. (Editor’s Note: Some names not listed here may appear in today’s sports section). Each person’s date of death is in parentheses.
• Soc Clay (Dec. 28). A steelworker for about three decades, Clay embarked on a long, successful career as a photojournalist and outdoors writer. He knew rivers and creeks in the area like the backs of his hands.
• Mattie Coldiron (Feb. 3). The unofficial historian and mayor of Greenup, Coldiron adored her little town. As her obituary read, “she held court nearly daily on her front porch swing, where everyone knows the real decisions of city governance were made.”
• Julie Ditty Qualls (Aug. 31). Perhaps Geoff MacDonald, her tennis coach at Vanderbilt, said it best: Qualls “was an even better human being than she was a tennis player, and she was one of the top 100 tennis players in the world.”
• Dr. E.B. Gevedon (June 30). An area-renowned allergist, Gevedon was a visionary and an active volunteer in the city of Ashland. He purchased the former G.C. Murphy Building, spearheading its restoration. Former Mayor Steve Gilmore called him a “vital cog in the wheel that keeps making progress in Ashland.”
• John Hall (Nov. 25). The former Chief Executive Officer of Ashland Inc. rose through the ranks of the company in the late 1950s and early 1960s, eventually becoming founder Paul Blazer’s executive assistant in 1965. He was just 32 years old at the time. He spent 40 years with Ashland Inc.
• Tom T. Hall (Aug. 20). The pride of Olive Hill was nicknamed “The Storyteller,” The country music star wrote 12 No. 1 hit songs — and wrote 26 more that landed in the Top 10. Rolling Stone included Hall, also a singer, in its list of 100 Greatest Songwriters.
• Tom Kelley (Aug. 31). The former Ashland mayor and police chief was hired by APD in 1963 as a patrolman. He was Chief from 1999-2006 and Mayor from 2009-12. His law enforcement impact was far-reaching across the community and state.
• Judge Jim Lyon (April 10). A former legislator and lawyer, Lyon was elected as the first District Judge to serve Greenup and Lewis counties in 1978. He became Circuit Judge in 1983, retiring in 1994.
• Ernie West (May 1). Born in Russell, West served in the U.S. Army from 1950-53 and achieved the military’s highest decoration, the Congressional Medal of Honor, for his valor in the Korean War. President Dwight Eisenhower presented West with the Medal of Honor in 1954 before West returned to Wurtland.