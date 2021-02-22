Local jail lockups were a bit light over the weekend — golly gee, do you wonder why?
With last week’s historic ice storm rolling through northeastern Kentucky and wreaking havoc on the area roadways, it appears not a whole lot of people wound up in jail over the weekend.
That’s not to say police haven’t been doing their jobs in less than stellar conditions — as Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley pointed out last week, law enforcement doesn’t cease because of a little bit of snow.
The following people were booked over the weekend — anyone named in the lockups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Boyd County Detention Center
• James F. Baynard, 40, of Catlettsburg was booked Friday on two out of county bench warrants.
• Kendal R. Barker, 31, of Worthington, was booked Saturday on first-offense DUI and a traffic violation.
• Amanda Rowe, 29, of Waynesburg, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Joel D. Elkes, 43, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
• Jason Gibbs, 41, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on charges of five counts of first-degree bail jumping, five counts of first-degree persistent felony offender, two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of flagrant non-support and one count of contempt of court.
• Christy N. Moore, 34, of Pilgrim, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Christopher Johnston, 30, of Pikeville, was booked Friday on a fugitive warrant.
• Hope R. Grissom, 43, of Dayton, Ohio, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), importing heroin, tampering with evidence and five traffic violations.
• Jason L. Hamilton, 42, of Teaberry, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense DUI (two counts), first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), importing heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James D. Keaton, 33, of Webbville, was booked Saturday on a fourth-offense or greater DUI charge and six traffic violations.
• Arthur E. Salyers, 48, of Thealka, was booked Sunday on a first-degree bail jumping charge and a bench warrant.
• Gary B. Farley, 40, of Thealka, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Christina Mills, 34, of Inez, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Ernie J. Williams, 47, of Falcon, was booked Sunday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Billy R. Stevens, 23, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Jason N. Hodge, 40, of Nippa, was booked Sunday on an illegal possession of a legend drug charge and eight traffic violations.
Carter County Detention Center
• Melissa A. Duke, 56, of Springfield, Missouri, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Bryan L. Sheeter, 38, of Grayson, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Casey J. Crider, 36, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on first-offense DUI and five traffic violations.
Greenup County Detention Center
• Kevin T. Jenkins, 56, of Ironton, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI and two traffic violations.
Rowan County Detention Center
• Joshua DeHart, 30, of Wallingford, was booked Friday on a theft between $500 and $10,000 in value charge.
• Jimmy Dixon, 44, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and five traffic violations.
• Timothy McCarty, 47, of Sharpsburg, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
• Curtis Johnson, 29, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of providing false information to police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, two traffic violations an d a probation violation.
