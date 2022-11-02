ASHLAND Ashland Alliance President Tim Gibbs, who is nearing the finish line to earning his doctorate in education, highlighted a work force development strategy during Day 1 of the KAED Economic Forum on Wednesday afternoon.
Gibbs was one of many speakers in the Delta Marriott Hotel Ballroom during the Kentucky Association for Economic Development event.
Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development Secretary Jeff Noel, Kentucky Innovation’s Monique Quarterman and Retail Strategies’ Mill Graves were among others who gave presentations from the podium.
Kentucky Power External Affairs Manager Amanda Clark moderated a “regional collaboration in practice” roundtable as well.
Gibbs, who is a past KAED chair, said people are looking for careers rather than jobs. Success requires alignment, he said.
“Every job is the start of a career when we provide a seamless pathway to success,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs said 1,000 jobs are available in Boyd and Greenup counties alone currently. The population of the two counties is 83,000, he said.
Perhaps one solution to creating a more direct route to fulfilling those jobs — which he again emphasized would hopefully blossom into careers — is competency-based education. It’s geared toward both the existing and future work force.
Historically, he said, education and training have been based on time. For instance, people automatically think “four years” when talking about a bachelor’s degree and “two years” for an associate’s.
“There is a different way. It’s not THE answer, but it’s an answer,” Gibbs said. “And we need every single answer we can bring to the table when it comes to our work force.
“It’s based on competency rather than time,” Gibbs said. “But you have to have the rigor. … People with experience come in, test for competency, and it places them on an individualized pathway toward a degree.”
Gibbs said 3,127 colleges and universities, including KCTCS (which contains ACTC), have at least some elements of CBE, according to 2020 data. Based on the same statistics, 76% of colleges believe CBE will grow in the next five years, he said.
It’s not a new idea, he said. CBE’s history traces back to the 1970s.
“Now we’re in this rabid age of technology where things are changing so fast in front of us,” he said. “That’s where CBE has a role.”
The unemployment rate in August 2022 in Boyd County is 5.6%. It’s 5.9% in Greenup County and 7.9% in Carter. While those numbers aren’t bad, Gibbs said, “we are lagging behind,” relatively speaking. Kentucky’s rate, for instance, is 3.8%.
Gibbs said CBE, especially in community colleges, can be drivers of economic development. It’s all about capturing the talent and experience of the existing work force with individualized pathways for personal growth.
Day 2’s events begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Paramount Arts Center today and at the Delta at 10 a.m.