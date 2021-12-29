ASHLAND Although Jeremy Short sort of went against his grandpa’s wishes, the Breathitt County native is pursuing his passion.
The 34-year-old musician fronts Short & Company, a blues rock band set to take the Paramount Arts Center stage on New Year’s Eve prior to headliner Holly Forbes. Emmy Davis is the opening act.
After an “old, beat-up, garage-sale acoustic” followed by a $100 Epiphone guitar, Short’s third ax was his most valuable possession. As a high school sophomore, Short received a Gibson SG from his grandfather, a Methodist preacher who said, “All right, now, let’s not make this a regular thing.”
“I’m sure he got over it later when he realized I loved it and really wanted to play,” Short said with a smile under his red handlebar mustache.
Musical talent within the family served as an influence. His grandmother, great-grandmother and uncle all played piano.
“Sunday afternoon in my grandparents’ house was just a singalong most of the time,” Short said, “so that’s where I first heard people singing together in harmony and people playing songs out of a hymnal and reading music.”
Short listened to Casey Kasem’s Top 40 as a kid, too, but the life-changer came when Columbia House shipped a B.B. King CD to his house when he was in fourth or fifth grade, he said.
“OK, this is the sound I wanna do,” he remembered thinking.
After landing various gigs with different cover bands, he performed with a few more well-known groups such as Sasha Collete & The Magnolias. The only other time he’s performed at PAC was with Chelsea Nolan.
“This is a really, really cool stage to play on,” he said. “We’re lucky to have a theater like this around here.”
Short & Company is a five-piece band formed four years ago that features four members from Montgomery County. They’re all in their mid-20s, Short said. Short is the exception — he now lives in Morehead.
“(Morehead) is a good home base,” Short said. “You’re a couple hours from everything — three to four hours to Nashville, a couple hours from Louisville, an hour from Lexington, an hour from Huntington, a couple hours from Cincinnati ... it’s a good home base if you’re going to be traveling and playing music.”
Short & Company plays mostly originals — the frontman said he’s written nearly 20 songs.
Influenced by the Allman Brothers, Pink Floyd and Grateful Dead, they’re fans of instrumental improvisation and “pretty vocal harmonies.”
“This is the best band I’ve ever played with,” Short said. “Just between common interests, being good friends, and having that total package.”
Short & Company will play a 45-minute set tonight before Forbes graces the stage. The show is scheduled to conclude by 10 so fans can enjoy some other New Year’s Eve festivities.
The band has a few events lined up in January, including trips to Indianapolis and St. Louis.
Visit shortandcompanymusic.com for more information.
(606) 326-2664 |
NYE AT PAC:
Emmy Davis, Short & Company and Holly Forbes will perform on Friday at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show will begin at 7:30. Cost is $20 for tickets in advance, and $25 on Friday.