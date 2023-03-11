ASHLAND A local chiropractor shares advice on weight loss in his latest book, “Weight Loss Is Not Rocket Science.”
Author Dwain Porter said there is no “magic bullet” for success, that it’s a process.
“The book is about the pursuit of a healthier mind, body and soul through behavior modification and cognitive behavior therapy with the residual side effects as weight loss. The success is the journey itself,” he said.
He recommends retraining oneself about the way we think about health and weight.
“The book is not about the aesthetics of weight loss as we have been socially driven. We are all beautiful people in every shape and size under the eyes of God,” Porter said. “(The book) is about our everyday health.”
Some tips in the book include:
- Water and breakfast are essential.
- It takes 20 minutes before your stomach knows it’s full, so eating slowly means eating less.
- Digestion of food is key; the right vitamins, minerals and nutrients build enzymes and hormones for proper digestion.
- For proper digestion, avoid eating for 90 minutes prior to bedtime.
He points out a healthy weight is basic for overall good health.
“Excess weight creates a constant degenerative stress and burden on our organs, leading to a life filled with controlling medication, strain, suffering, anxiety, worry, fear, wreaking havoc on our confidence and our adventures, which all inhibits our true gifts that life has for us,” Porter said, noting the key is rewiring our brains to build confidence through priorities.
“It’s the pursuit itself, of good health and weight loss, that brings success, not necessary the weight loss itself,” he said.
But such lifestyles changes aren’t easy to initiate, Porter said.
“Change comes only under duress. We must challenge our comfort zone,” he said. “Our lives should not be to pursue comfort, but the pursuit of passion, adventure and excellence. The first step is the pursuit of our health.”