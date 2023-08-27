WURTLAND Ashland Animal Rescue Fund's first Zombie Prom will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 13 at the McConnell House in Wurtland.
"We picked the spookiest day of the year, with the McConnell House as the perfect venue," volunteer Missy Fields said. "We ask that everyone dress as a zombie, or in Halloween attire."
The adults-only event is the first of its kind for the organization, Fields said.
Music will be presented by DJ Becki Meadows for attendees to dance to. Food trucks, including Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe, Yommaste, Street Shawarma and Eridanus, drinks and games will be available; door prizes and a costume contest are planned. "It's going to be spooktacular," Fields said.
A photographer will be on hand to take "prom pictures" and there also will be a selfie photostation.
"We have a fortune teller coming and someone to give tours of the McConnell House itself," Fields said. "We've wanted to do this for several years but COVID put a damper on things, so we're hoping for a fun and successful event."
Advance tickets are $25 per person or $35 at the event. Proceeds will be used to pay toward veterinarian bills. To purchase advance tickets, visit allevents.in/greenup/80003130503858?ref=sharer.
