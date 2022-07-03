ASHLAND The weekend saw the return of Summer Motion in Ashland with people from all across the region turning out for music, friends and fun.
The annual event held at Ashland’s Central Park and Riverfront featured carnival-style rides, games and fireworks along with chart-topping artists across several different genres of music.
The 2022 Summer Motion marks 34 years of the festival-style event, and people braved the sweltering 90-degree heat and threat of rain to enjoy family fun in an alcohol-free environment.
“This is always a great time,” local pastor Steve Gartin said of Summer Motion on Saturday. “We have been coming now for about six years, and you just can’t beat the entertainment.”
Gartin said that his plans for Saturday were to see artists Riley Clemmons and Danny Gokey.
“They are both amazing,” Gartin said. “It is worth the drive from South Shore just to see them. But the food here is great, too. Probably more sweets than I should eat, but they are all delicious. and the shaved beef they’re cooking up there will make your mouth water.”
Gartin said his family and his friend’s families always enjoy the games and the rides too, and he likes to visit the vendors booths to see the latest the area has to offer.
The event boasts free admissions and free concerts for all in attendance. Ride tickets can be purchased individually for $1 each, the purchase of 20 tickets earns a free ride, or 52 tickets for $45.
Inflatable wristbands cost $10, though some inflatables required additional tickets. Sunday’s lineup of music for the free concert included 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience and Tommy DeCarlo, the current lead singer of Boston, at 9.
Local businessman Paul Gilliam said that he normally picks a single day to come to Summer Motion, but this year he planned to attend multiple days.
“I am hear to enjoy some of this fabulous live music,” Gilliam said. Gilliam said that he had not heard of Riley Clemmons before, but he looked her up on the internet before coming to the event.
“She sounded really good on YouTube, so I am looking forward to hearing more of her music live,” he said before the concert. “And the lead singer from Boston is supposed to be here, and the Eagles tribute band is going to be awesome. A lot of these tribute bands are great musicians.”
Gilliam is a musician himself.
“There is so much live music all over the Tri-State this weekend,” Gilliam said, noting that he had been to Pullman Square in Huntington already to listen to local bands. and the draw of the music is what convinced him to attend multiple nights of Summer Motion, he said.
“You have to get out and listen to it,” he said of the event. “The talent is just unreal. ... and of course, on Monday the fireworks are going to be awesome.
“Just look around,” Gilliam said, pointing at the stage set up along the riverfront. There isn’t a bad seat in the house.”
Russell Dickerson is the headliner tonight at 9. Fireworks are slated for 10:15.