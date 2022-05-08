CATLETTSBURG Court is typically a somber, serious affair, but every once in a while somebody brings a ray of sunshine past the bar.
Ms. M was that person Thursday — when she was called to stand for a review on her child support payments, she greeted assistant county attorney Mr. Pat Hedrick with a smile and wave, asking him how his morning was going.
“I’m good, how are you?” Hedrick said.
“I’m living my best life,” Ms. M replied.
She then asked her attorney, Mr. Greg Shields, how he was doing — she asked Judge John Vincent the same as well.
“I’m doing great this morning,” he replied.
Mr. Shields then said to the judge, “Whatever vitamins she’s taking, I need some.”
After determining she was all paid up on her child support, Hedrick asked for another hearing in four months to “hold her feet to the fire.” After thanking everyone in the courtroom, Ms. M asked Mr. Shields if he could do lunch.
“I can’t today, I’m busy,” he said.
She hugged her lawyer, and practically skipped out of the courtroom.
