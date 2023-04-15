ASHLAND Ashland Animal Rescue Fund and North Shore Animal League are bringing back an old favorite.
Tour for Life will return from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Petsmart parking lot in Ashland.
North Shore typically partners with local rescues to bring awareness and raise funds. Cathy Queen, executive director for AARF, said the event was on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic; this will be the first visit since before the pandemic.
“We have been doing this for several years,” Queen said, noting events were done from the kennel during the pandemic. “They seem to love coming to the area.”
Theme of the event is Groovy Kind of Love.
“We will offer special adoption prices,” Queen said, noting fees will be $200 for puppies 6 months and younger; $65 for cats; $100 for senior dogs; and $175 for adult dogs.
Those interesting in adopting are encouraged to apply for pre-approval by sending AARF and private message on Facebook or visit the AARF website at adoptaarfky.com.
Food trucks, including Sweet and Sassy Treats with cotton candy and Chuck’s on 60, will be on site. AARF will raffle baskets and sell baked goods.
Donations will be accepted during the event. AARF needs gently used towels, fleece blankets, blue Dawn, bleach labeled 99% germ killing, Purina Dog Chow Complete, chicken or beef canned Pedigree dog food, Puppy Chow Complete, canned Pedigree puppy food, canned Friskies cat food (no fish flavored), Purina One adult cat and kitten food, canned Fancy Feast kitten food (no fish flavored), Slide litter, laundry detergent and paper towels. Monetary donations and gift cards also are accepted.
“It’s going to be a nice day,” Queen said.