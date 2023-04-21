GRAYSON Grayson unveiled a new coffee house owned by Kyleigh and Thomas McClure with a ribbon cutting on Friday.
At 109 East Main Street, the Nook & Cranny Coffee House serves third-wave coffee with a variety of drinks from lattes to cortados using beans from Manchester Coffee in Lexington.
“We thought it would be pretty busy, but people were even here before we opened, and they weren’t even shoving through the door. They were just excited. That was great,” said Kyleigh, a native of Grayson.
The name, Nook & Cranny, was created by Thomas’s mother in hopes for her own book store and was passed down to the couple when they opened their shop.
“My mum is a teacher and she always wanted to open a book store slash coffee shop when she retired, but that never happened,” said Thomas, a youth pastor who is originally from Northern Ireland but now resides in Grayson. “She always said ‘I have the best name for a coffee shop,’ so that’s what we used, The Nook & Cranny. We asked her if we could steal it, so we did.”
Thomas and Kyleigh’s interest in opening a coffee shop began when the two were living in Northern Ireland, although they did not expect to be able to open one as soon as they did due to the high costs of a new business. The location on Main Street was perfect for them due to the amount of foot traffic through the area and what they saw as a growing business area.
“It’s such a good spot right on Main Street. They’re already doing a whole lot on Main Street and making it so much cuter. More businesses are popping up,” said Kyleigh.
Thomas agreed that it was a good time to begin on Main Street, with the possibility to be a part of Grayson’s culture.
“Main Street of Grayson isn’t as quaint as you might find in other towns, but I feel like there’s a lot of people pouring in a lot of work to make it that, so we were pretty excited to get into it early and be a part of that group that are starting to make Main Street cool,” he said.
While there are a few other coffee shops in the area, the McClures believe theirs is separated by the use of third-wave coffee, a movement that focuses on high-quality coffee as opposed to flavors. They also designed the shop with the community in mind, including a sitting area for people to have a place to relax and come together.
“Coffee culture is different,” Thomas said of Northern Ireland. “Like, if you ask someone for a cup of coffee, that’s a three-hour event. It’s not like a drive-through grab-and-go. That’s one of the things we want to provide here, and also, Grayson has nowhere to just sit and relax, or take someone on a date where you don’t have to provide food, or a place to have conversation. We’re very much people people.”
The coffee house is now officially open for customers from Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.