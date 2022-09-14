FRANKFORT The Appalachian Regional Commission announced nearly $2.8 million is being awarded to six non-profit agencies in Kentucky for in projects that create or expand services in the substance abuse recovery system, leading to work force entry and re-entry.
The awards are part of 33 made by the ARC, totaling $12 million region-wide in their INSPIRE initiative, or “Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems.” In Kentucky, they include:
• $500,000 to the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises, Inc., in Berea, for the Expanding Successful Recovery Workforce Development Ecosystems to Create Lasting Pathways to Employment, in Breathitt, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry, and Pike counties.
Expanding on prior ARC grants, they will expand the Second Chance employment program by engaging additional area employers, as well as improve vocational and workforce training opportunities for individuals in recovery.
• $500,000 to the Appalachian Artisan Center of Kentucky in Hindman for the Music Heals: From Recovery to Workforce project. The project will support the Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company, a non-profit business entity of the Appalachian Artisan Center of Kentucky, to develop a recovery ecosystem to support those in recovery and displaced miners successfully enter or reenter the workforce in eastern Kentucky. The project will expand existing recovery programs through the Music Heals program.
• $497,618 to Millard College in Louisa, for the Discovering Destiny — Training Interwoven with Recovery project in eastern Kentucky. In partnership with Addiction Recovery Care and Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, the Mildred College will establish a community working group to provide training and workforce experience for individuals undergoing a recovery treatment program. Participants will be able to choose from five programs: addiction recovery studies, carpentry, general studies, peer support and welding.
• $300,000 to the Center for Rural Development, in Somerset, for the Succeed, Thrive, and Recover Program project to benefit businesses and individuals in recovery throughout Appalachian Kentucky. This project will establish a new work force development program to provide individuals in recovery from substance use disorder with job and vocational skills training and connect them to recovery wraparound support services so they can successfully enter or reenter the workforce and maintain long-term recovery.
• $500,000 to Raven Cares, Inc. for the Project Point project in Morehead. In partnership with the Kentucky Career Center, Raven Cares, and Maysville Community and Technical College, this project will provide educational and employment opportunities for individuals in substance use disorder recovery in Rowan County. The project will also provide financial assistance to individuals seeking treatment and in recovery with stable housing and healthcare. Participants will undergo ethics soft-skills training offered by Kentucky Career Center.
• $500,000 to AppalReD Legal Aid in Prestonsburg, for the Project Renew: Revitalization and Recovery Through Civil Legal Aid project for 20 counties in Eastern Kentucky. A critical barrier in substance use disorder recovery-to-employment, is the lack of legal services to address issues such as expungement of criminal records, evictions, and other barriers to employment. AppalReD Legal Aid will provide legal assistance to individuals who have completed SUD treatment and are seeking to integrate into post-treatment-employment.
“The substance use disorder crisis isn’t solely a health and family issue — it’s also a workforce development issue, and thus a community issue, said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “At ARC, we’re laser-focused on creating a comprehensive network of supports to help individuals recovering from substance use disorder succeed.”