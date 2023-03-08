GRAYSON Lifelong educator Marianne Johnson knows many of the needs of children. She also knows how to fulfill them.
Johnson, founder of Fostering Possibilities, spent 31 years working in the Carter County school system and understands the needs of students. She started the nonprofit to help foster children get the clothing they need.
"It's not an original idea, but I was sitting here, drinking coffee, and on The Today Show, there was a story about a lady in Georgia who started one of these stores and I thought, 'Gosh, we need something like this;' we had so many kids in the foster system and being raised by their grandparents," Johnson said. "I thought, 'Somebody ought to do that.' Then, I had a God nudge and thought, 'Why don't you?'"
She said she mentioned the idea on Facebook asking if anyone would be interested in helping and she was nearly overwhelmed by the interest.
"We had a meeting in April 2022," she said. By September, the store had its soft opening, thanks to local attorney Whitley Bailey's pro bono work and the work of an attorney at Miller Accounting Service on behalf of the 501c3. Space for the store was donated by her husband's realty company at 310 South Carole Malone Blvd.
The store is open to children in foster care or a kinship placement working with a social agency in Carter, Lawrence or Elliott counties. Johnson said children from Boyd and Greenup counties may be served if they originally come from Carter, Lawrence or Elliott and land in Boyd or Greenup.
Families who qualify must call to make an appointment, as the store isn't open at all times. Clients can pick out five new outfits, shoes, underclothes, jewelry, makeup and other personal care items. Diapers also are available.
Johnson said since September, Fostering Possibilities has served about 70 children, and she said the store has changed lives for volunteers and for children.
"Pam Wilburn, an advocate for CASA, said when we got started, she had two boys she represented and she was at courthouse with them one day and she asked them, 'What can we do to make things better for you?' and the 10-year-old said, 'I want to eat when I'm hungry and have clothes that fit.'"
The right clothing helps children fit in, she said, which makes them more confident and comfortable.
"One young lady who came in after an emergency placement arrived crying in just her nightgown, but left with a smile on her face," Johnson said.
The store will accept donations of new or nearly new clothing and shoes. Used clothing must be free of stains and signs of wear. They also accept good condition baby equipment, books, toys and jewelry.
The organization also has fundraisers. The fall event, called "A Night of Endless Possibilities," will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Boyd County Convention Center, with dinner, silent auction, a live band and dancing. It also received a $1,000 grant from Carter County Community Fund to set up shelves, racks and hangers. All money goes to operate the store; the organization is all volunteer.
In addition to fundraisers, Fostering Possibilities has a wishlist on Amazon.com with current needs available. There also is a Fostering Possibilities Boutique page on Facebook.
