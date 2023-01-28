PRESTONSBURG Nominees for the 2023 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards (Appys) have been announced. Nominees include several from the area.

Jill Hamlin, assistant director of fine arts for the Big Sandy Community and Technical College and ceremony creator, said the competition drew a large number of nominees from throughout Appalachia, which includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Winners will be announced at the 2023 Appy Awards, which will be at 7 p.m. March 18 at the Mountain Arts Center with Cincinnati TV personality Lacey Roberts and Louisville TV personality JC Phelps hosting. Tickets can be purchased at macarts.com or by c alling (888) MAC-ARTS.

Categories and their finalists are:

Education

Best High School Band

Ricky Wells: VA

James Madison High School: VA

Dobyns Bennett High School: TN

Best High School Choir

Christian County High School: KY

Franklin County High School: KY

Juliet High School: TN

Best Music Educator

Route 60: West Virginia

Amy Conley: KY

Clyde and Steve Porter: KY

Best Acting/Drama/Speech Educator

The school for creative and performing arts: Ohio

Youth Performing Arts Center, KY

The Barter Theatre, VA

Best Dance Educator

Jody Shepherd, KY

Carla Gover, KY

Morristown School of Dance Arts: TN

Best Art Educator

Joshua Spencer: KY

The school for creative and performing arts

Queen City Clay: Ohio

Written WorksBest Author/Writer

Amanda Turner, Kentucky

Robyn Chapman, Ohio

Treyton Blackburn, Kentucky

Best Poet

Crystal Wilkinson: KY

George Ecklund: KY

William S. Tribell, Tennessee

Visual Arts

Best Digital/Mixed Media Artist

Payton Martin: KY

Cheyenne Smith: KY

Chris Burkhardt: KY

Best Graphic Designer

Jimbo Valentine: WV

Jessalynn Bowman: KY

Frida Gonzalez: KY

Best Painting

Curtis Eades: KY

Gabe Lewis: NY

Tiffini Scherbing: KY

Best Sculpture/Pottery

Bob Barinski, SC

Payton Martin, KY

Link Henderson, KY

Best Tattoo Artist

Michael Wilcox: WV

Carmelo: OH

Laura Saadati Kepper: TN

Best Photography

Lisa Morrow: Mississippi

Larry Epling: KY

Sarah Cahill: KY

Best Cartoonist/Illustrator

Chris Burkhardt: KY

Frida Gonzalez: KY

Kayla Freeman: KY

Best Textile

Eugene Swafford: KY

Tiffany Miller: KY

New Frontier: KY

Best Jewelry Design

Kathy Stout: WV

Anne Vaughan: VA

Cummings Jewelry Design: AL

Music and Film

Best Social Media Influencer

Taylor Hughes: Tennessee

Kentucky Music Mafia: Kentucky

Appalachian Forger (Whitney Johnson): KY

Best Original Movie/Short Film/ Documentary

Greg Austin: The Austin City Saloon Years: Kentucky

Shaped by Fire: Kentucky

Returns: BY William S Tribell: TN

EP of the Year

Burn BY No Deceit: KY

Nothing to Lose BY Luke Trimble: KY

The Opening Act BY Jayce Turley: KY

Album of the Year

Appalachian Dream BY Cody Howard: KY

Let Me Know, BY Corduroy Brown, WV

Branden Martin, Kentucky

Industry

Best Radio Personality

Beer Man with 92.1 WBVX Classic Rock FM: KY

Brittany Rowe with Mountain Top Media: KY

Dennis Dillion: With WKQQ 100.1: KY

Best Podcast

Austin Shuck: KY

Bryan Combs: KY

Steel Magnolias Podcast: TN

Best Small Live Music Venue (500 seats or fewer)

Twisted Cork: KY

Blue Grass Barrel House: KY

The Alley on Main: KY

Best Large Live Music Venue (501 seats or more)

Paramount Arts Center: KY

Appalachian Wireless Arena : KY

Riverbend Ohio

Best Luthier

John Ryster: KY

Panzer Guitars, OH

Eric Schaefer Guitars: PA

Best Recording Studio/Engineer/Producer

Kyle Manner: TN

6oh6 entertainment, KY

Jonathan Goodwin, KY

Best Music Festival

Manchester Music Festival, KY

Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA

Carolina Country Music Fest, SC

Festival of The Red: KY

Best Television Host/Personality

Chad Hedrick with WKYT: Lexington, KY

Julie Newman with PBS Appalachia: Abbington, VA

Lynda Fontaine with Holsten Valley Broadcasting: Kingsport ,TN

Genre

Best Americana

Mama Said String Band, KY

Nolan Taylor, KY

Trippin Roots, KY

Best Bluegrass

Coaltown Dixie: Kentucky

The Goodwin Brothers: Kentucky

Bobby Maynard and Family: West Virginia

Best Blues

TeeDee Young, Kentucky

David Brown Wayward Blues, NC

Best Country

Cody Lee Meece & The Poor Excuses: Kentucky

Kentucky Music Mafia: Kentucky

Twitty and Lynn: Tennessee

Eight Daze Sober: KY

Best Funk/R&B/Reggae

Big Black Cadillac , KY

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, Kentucky

Jessie Laine Powell, Kentucky

Best Religious/Worship/Spiritual

Mel Lynn, Kentucky

My Brother’s Keeper, Ohio

Best Hip Hop/Rap

Lil Jesse: Kentucky

Charlie Brown Superstar: WV

Bryson Tiller: Kentucky

Best Indie/Indie Folk

Brett and Donnie, Kentucky

Corduroy Brown, West Virginia

Townsel Turner, Kentucky

Best Jazz/Latin/Big Band /World

Big Sugg and the Jazz FUNckers: Kentucky

Jessie Laine Powell: Kentucky

Gwen Hughes and the Retro Kats: GA

One Leg Up: NC

Best Metal/Punk

What Drives the Weak, Kentucky

Mirrored Image, Kentucky

Best Original Song

My Brother’s Keeper: Ohio

Cody Lee Meece: Kentucky

Brando Vanschoyck: Kentucky

Best Pop

RAGS AND RICHES, Kentucky

Wicked Peace, Kentucky

Hailey Newman, Kentucky

Best Rock

The Moon Dogs: Kentucky

Mel Lynn: Kentucky

Blacktop Rodeo: KY

Best Singer-Songwriter

Zoe Howard & Yellow Line, Kentucky

Nolan Taylor, Ohio

Brando Vanschoyck, Kentucky

PerformanceBest Bassist

Trevor Litteral, KY

Mike Anglin, KY

Oliver Sayani, TN

Best Cover Band/ Variety Act

Eight Daze Sober: KY

The Allman Butter Band, KY

Nathan and Chesi Arnett: KY

Best Drummer/ Percussionist

Jeremy “Wood” Roberts: WV

Honey: KY

Jeremy Toler: KY

Best Guitarist

David Prince: KY

Oliver Sayani: TN

Jonathan Goodwin: KY

Best Strings (Non-guitar/bass)

Titus Luckhaupt: Ohio

Jr. Williams: KY

Corbin Bentley: KY

Best Female Vocalist (Any style)

Bek Smallwood:KY

Taylor Hughes: TN

Hailey Newman: KY

Best Male Vocalist (Any style)

Brando Vanschoych: KY

Nolan Taylor: KY

Cody Lee Meece: KY

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr: WV

Best Wind and Brass

Trent Litteral: KY

Matthew Polashek: KY

Philip Summers: WV

Tags

Trending Video