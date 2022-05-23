Noah Thompson, a Blaine native and Louisa resident, has won American Idol Season 20.
Ryan Seacrest declared Thompson the winner on live television at just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. He said 16 million-plus votes were tallied.
Thompson beat second-place finisher Huntergirl in the competition.
The 19-year-old construction worker is a country music singer, but he displayed his wide range of styles throughout the competition. He's the first Kentuckian to be named American Idol.
