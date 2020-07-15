The South Shore City Council held a special meeting on Monday.
As part of that special meeting, Mayor Cheryl Moore recommended that a 4% revenue tax increase not be implemented. The mayor said that given all citizens have endured during the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be prudent to increase their burden if it could be helped.
Increases such as this are common as a response to inflation, and the mayor explained that such increases had limits; for instance, bypassing the increase one year would not allow the city to implement an 8% (double) increase the following year. Moore and the council agreed unanimously to bypass the increase regardless.
Another point on the special meeting agenda was alcohol sales. Citizens voted to allow the sale of alcohol in South Shore, and the council discussed both known regulations and requirements, as well as future requirements. The first requirement discussed was appointing an ABC Administrator. Moore explained to the council that the administrator would be responsible for ensuring that the city was in compliance and making sure the alcohol-related money is being used properly.
The challenges of putting the alcohol sales into motion include setting a tax rate, setting a time when the money will be collected as well as putting in other regulations such as a required distance between any business selling alcohol and churches and schools.
Moore said there were certain regulations imposed by ABC, but certain other restrictions would need to be determined by the city. After discussion, it was determined that the city attorney would draft a potential ordinance which the mayor and the council can examine and discuss at the next scheduled meeting.