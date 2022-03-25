CATLETTSBURG Brice Woodard made a fateful decision one evening — instead of going to bed early, he visited a friend and became $50,000 richer, thanks to a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.
“I was going to go to sleep when a friend asked me to come over and hang out,” Woodard said. “On my way to their house, I stopped to buy my lottery tickets.”
Woodard purchased a Black Pearls Scratch-off ticket at the Speedway on Louisa Road in Catlettsburg.
He waited to get to his friend’s house before scratching off the $5 tickets. When he did, he uncovered a 5X symbol, indicating he would multiply the $2,000 prize printed on the ticket by five, winning $10,000.
“I expected to see $2, but kept on scratching. Now, those are some big zeroes,” Woodard said.
As he continued to scratch off the rest of his ticket, he came across four additional 5X symbols, each totaling $10,000, winning the game’s $50,000 top prize.
His excitement was obvious.
“I’m going to cry! I just won $50,000!” he said to his friend.
The Boyd County man made the drive to lottery headquarters to claim his prize Tuesday. After taxes, he received a check for $35,500. He told officials he’s needed a few new essentials for his home, like a new couch and TV.
“It’s a sigh of relief and came at a really good time,” Woodard said.
Speedway will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.