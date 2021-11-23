CATLETTSBURG Sgt. John Daniels of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department has never grown a beard.
Decades ago, when he freshly graduated high school, Daniels went to work as a dispatcher at Kentucky State Police. From there, he went to work at the sheriff’s department, where he’s served more than 20 years.
Neither agency allow men to grow beards.
However — for this month –—Daniels is sporting a good patch of scruff on his chin and his cheek. And the best part about it — it’s for a good cause.
That’s because for the first time ever, Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods is allowing his deputies to participate in No Shave November to raise money for the American Cancer Society. For a dollar donation a day, the deputies can grow their beard out for the whole month of November.
Nine deputies are participating. If each man keeps his beard, that’s a $270 donation to the American Cancer Society.
Woods, an old KSP man himself, said he’s always been against beards in uniform, but decided to allow his office to participate after his wife Peggy succumbed to cancer earlier this year.
“This year my family was smacked hard with cancer, so I decided we’d do this so we can do our part to finding a cure for cancer,” he said.
Woods said since the deputies have grown their beards, he’s received calls from their wives and girlfriends asking if they can keep them.
“They’re offering to keep donating a dollar even after November,” Woods said.
Daniels said his wife has taken to it as well. For his part, Daniels said he likes it, too.
“I just wish I could’ve done it when I was younger so I can see the real colors, not all this gray,” he said.
If you would like to donate to the American Cancer Society, you may call 1-800-277-2345 or hop online at donate3.cancer.org.
