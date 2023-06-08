SUMMIT Boyd County Middle School students are getting an extra dose of curriculum disguised as fun at a summer school program this year.
While traditionally school is the last place one would want to be during summer vacation, BCMS students are happy to hit the books, hear from community members and take educational trips.
Tina Adams, site coordinator for the ACES program (Afterschool Committee for Educational Success), said the mix of sixth, seventh and eighth graders are a combined group of students who were either required to attend or were volunteer sign ups.
On Tuesday, Adams said the students who resented the idea of summer school had changed their tune by the second day, as a lesson about horses will eventually lead to a field trip to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
On top of learning all there is to know about horses, the students are dabbling in engineering by making raceable cars out of Popsicle sticks, straws and index cards.
With about 30 students in the program, Adams said the activities are endless, adding on the first day of camp the students got acquainted with the culinary arts by making salsa and other fun snacks.
They will also attend “Touch a Truck” at the Boyd County Convention Center this month which will acquaint students with a variety of vehicles.
There is also an anticipated visit from a geologist.
On Tuesday, students were able to learn about the art of reporting.
Taking turns shouting out the “who, what, where, when, why and hows,” students learned how to formulate a story.
Beginning with a headline and lede, the students broke down their own articles, concocting stories that included Megan Fox in a UFO and other celebrities involved in newsworthy events.
Students Kyla, AJ, Tristin, Logan, Madeline, Izzy, Colt, Isaac, Sam and Jerred participated in the discussion by asking questions about the day-to-day activities of a reporter, learning the importance of verifying information and how to keep a reader entertained.
Nat Gray, a seventh-grade social studies teacher, said while the program aims to provide curriculum, it’s the fun provided that makes all the difference.
“Some of these kids, if they didn’t have this, they wouldn’t be able to do anything,” Gray said.