ASHLAND The Ashland Fire Department responded rapidly to a structure fire that may have been caused by a discarded cigarette butt.
Smoke rolled from Shannon Plaza, located along the east side of 13th Street between Rose Hill Cemetery and J J Restaurant, so heavily that several drivers pulled over because of lack of visibility.
“It was a very dense smoke covering the road,” said AFD Chief Greg Ray. “It was like a thick fog, really.”
The Ashland Police Department blocked the road leading from Summit to Ashland as firefighters limited damage to the Option Care building — it’s the structure on the far right of the plaza.
Within 10 to 15 minutes, Ray estimated, AFD had it under control.
Everyone evacuated that building and the adjacent building, which houses a chiropractic business. No one was hurt, according to Ray.
A preliminary investigation indicated a discarded cigarette outside the back right corner of the building appeared to have caught empty boxes ablaze. Flames climbed the outside wall into the eaves and into the attic, Ray said.
“It got going pretty good and our guys made a good stop on it,” said the chief.
