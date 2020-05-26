Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties did not report any additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
According to the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, 34 of the 38 patients who tested positive have reached recovery. There have been three deaths involving Boyd County residents.
Fourteen Greenup County residents have tested positive, at least once, one of whom is hospitalized — an 83-year-old male.
In Boyd County, more than 3,000 tests have been performed. More than 5,000 tests have been conducted between the three counties.