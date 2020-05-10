Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties reported no additional cases of COVID-19 over Mother’s Day weekend.
In Boyd County, there have been nearly 1,300 tests performed, and an additional 1,071 tests conducted at the FIVCO Kroger Drive-Thru site. In all, there have been 32 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Boyd County. Twenty-two of those patients have recovered.
Greenup County’s tally stands at 12, including 11 recoveries. There have been about 900 tests performed in Greenup County.
Carter County’s total number of cases is six (of almost 650 tested).
Elliott County is still the lone northeastern Kentucky county without a reported positive case. It’s one of seven counties in the Commonwealth to fit that description.