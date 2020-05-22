Friday was a case-free day in terms of COVID-19 in Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties.
The current tally in Greenup County remains zero as all 13 patients to have had the novel coronavirus have recovered. In all, according to the health department, 1,397 tests have been performed — 1,363 have yielded negative results and 21 are pending.
Boyd County’s total stands at 38. Thirty-three have recovered. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has reported 2,980 conducted tests.
According to the Carter County Health Department, 962 tests have been performed. There have been eight positive cases, 938 negative and 16 are pending.