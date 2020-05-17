Boyd County’s COVID-19 tally stayed at 38 after a case-free weekend.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has reported 2,622 performed tests. Twenty-seven of the 38 positive patients have recovered.
Greenup County didn’t reported a positive case over the weekend, either, keeping its total at 13. Twelve have recovered.
In Carter County, 800 people have been tested — 778 tests have yielded negative results, and 15 are pending. Seven Carter County patients have tested positive.
Elliott County is one of six counties without a reported positive case. Also in that group are Wolfe, Estill, Lee, Bell and Robertson counties.