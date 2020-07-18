ASHLAND The Ashland Water Plant is undergoing much needed renovations, bringing the facility into the 21st Century.
The city is investing $1.1 million into the plant's filters — a source of headaches in recent years — and $3.2 million into bringing automation to the plant built in the 1950s. Right now, water treatment operators are turning valves manually to bring drinking water to folks in Ashland and beyond. Improvements should be completed in nine months, according to city officials.
City Manager Mike Graese said the plant is one of the essential services the city provides for its citizens, like Fire and Police.
“This is one of those basic services,” Graese said. “Potable drinking water. When you flush, you're going to make sure it goes into the right place.”
Much copy has been written about the filter issues beleaguering the plant — readers over the past few years may have been bombarded in past articles with terms such as “under drains” and “media.”
But what does that all mean? What's been going on and what's the fix?
One thing is for sure, water quality coming out of the tap hasn't taken a hit, according to plant superintendent Bill Stambaugh.
“Water quality was not affected and we've been working with the state to make sure,” Stambaugh said.
Before getting into what's been happening, allow The Daily Independent — with the help of Stambaugh, Graese and a few other city employees — to show how this filter business works.
The Filters
The filters inside the water plant don't look anything like a water filter one puts twists onto their water tap, nor a screen used by a prospector sifting for gold in California circa 1849.
Think of them like really deep swimming pools — deep as a small quarry.
From the reservoir, the water goes through an active filter and into a large basin — those squat, short silos you see outside the plant if you're in the ball field — prior to making into the filter inside the plant, Stambaugh said.
After undergoing filtration, the water goes on for treatment, then to the distribution plant.
That's the long and short of the whole process — it's a lot to take in.
Focusing on the filters, you have to keep in mind there's technically six of them, but there are really 12 pools for the water to be but in. You have filter 1A and filter 1B and so and so forth. Stambaugh said the reason for the designation is due to the fact the pairs of filters share the same controls and the same in-flow and out-flow of water.
For readers with a dishwasher, take a gander under your kitchen sink. Depending on how it’s plumbed, you'll see the silver supply lines connecting to the kitchen sink and you might see one connecting to the dishwasher. Same way with the drain — there's a plastic tube running from the dishwasher hooking up the sink drain.
The pair of filters are the same way — they have the same supply line and the same drain lines, so to speak.
Walking into the filter area, there are three sets of filters on your left and three sets of filters on your right. Stambaugh said underneath your feet is the water coming into the filters.
Perpendicular to the main canal are shorter canals where between the filter bays. Since Filter 3 was down for the renovations, Stambaugh showed The Daily Independent through the mesh floor that each supply canal has hole in the side of it, which allows the water to enter the filter bay.
In the main part of the filter, the water travels on a trough, where it pours to the filter below.
Now, here's where the “under drain” and the “media” come in.
With filter 3's under drains all ripped out, The Daily Independent could see the bare filter floor. Down the side of it is a gullet, which takes the filtered water to the treatment holding tank.
The under drains that are currently installed look like HVAC main trunks — rectangular blocks. According to Stambaugh, the under drains line the entire floor of the filter — including the out flow ditch.
On top of the under drains are caps, which are used to keep media out. That's what sits on top of that.
Media is a mix of sand and anthracite, a real fine and shiny type of coal. It's not like typical burning coal — a handful of it doesn't leave any black dust on your hand.
And it's West Virginia coal, to boot, Stambaugh noted.
Putting it all together, the system works off of gravity, Stambaugh said.
“It's called head pressure,” he said. “The new water on top pushes the water down through the media into the under drain down into the gullet through to the treatment tank.”
Or you can think of it all like a fish tank, said City Engineer Steve Cole.
“So at the bottom of your fish tank, you have gravel and there's a plastic tray,” Cole said. “And that holds and supports the gravel. And your water is drawn into a filter or bubbler on the side of your tank, right?”
Cole continued, “The bottom of this similar, except there's no bubbler and with the sand in place of the gravel. Then it has the actual under drains which is like the sheet at the bottom of the fish tank, then the water goes through that to filter out all the particulate matter.”
The Issues
For years the plant ran on four filters — remember, they come in pairs — until about 15 years ago, according to Stambaugh. That’s when Filters 5 and 6 were installed, which, because they were deeper than the other filters, could churn more water through the system. During that installation, new under filters were put into the place.
Stambaugh said a couple years after that project, the media started fouling up, so they replaced it — in the current project, media replacement will cost about $133,000.
In 2015, one filter's under drains failed at the facility, so Stambaugh said they consulted with the manufacturer about were told to take the old caps off and spread 10 inches of gravel in an hourglass shape on top.
That didn't work out too well, either, Stambaugh said. That's when they started detecting media penetration in the water.
“Any amount that gets in there is cause for a concern,” Stambaugh said. “Just having it there, we wanted to take care of it immediately. We were hitting it with extra disinfectant and everything to make sure sure we had good water coming out.”
Around the same time, Graese took his position as city manager. In one of his first capital projects in his tenure, Graese and the city negotiated with the manufacturer to get new caps at cost. In 2018, the new caps were being retrofitted.
That's when Filter 6, one of “the work horses,” experienced a “catastrophic failure,” according to Graese.
“That's where we said ‘stop.’ We were all on the same page that these new caps would help us and felt like we had a new deal for the city, but at this point we can't go through with this,” Graese said.
The old under drains are “pretty stout and grouted” to the floor of the filter, Stambaugh said. But while undergoing the new cap fittings, Stambaugh said a 5-foot section of under drains pushed up.
“It was something to see,” Stambaugh said. “It was quite a lot of pressure to push them up.”
So an outside consultant was brought in to run a series of tests on the system — one of the big takeaways was replacing the under drains.
Of course, the age of the facility itself doesn't help — with everything pretty much manually operated, Graese said there's too much room for error.
“Bill might push the backwash button for 10 seconds, I might push it for 12,” he said. “Maybe he gets more media cleaned than I do or vice versa. I'm not denigrating anybody here, maybe I didn't pay attention or I was having a bad day.”
The age also makes measuring the capacity of the plant a challenge as well, according to Utility Director Mark Hall.
“The old Ventura meter that measured water coming out of here, we've been suspect of how accurate it actually is,” he said. “We want to be 100% comfortable with the amount of water coming out of the facility.”
The Fix(es)
Outside the plant sits a wooden box containing the new under drains.
Stainless steel, these babies are built to last. Instead of grout, the new ones will be bolted to the floors.
In addition to being secured more efficiently, the new under drains — purchased from a nationally renowned outfit in Louisville — don't require a cap either.
“Here's the difference. Those drains in there are all along the floor. He comes in and pours a good set of grout and I come in pour a mediocre set of grout. His grout lasts for 30 years and mine might last 10 years,” Graese said. “Then you have the caps on top that can have all sorts of failures.”
Graese continued, “These new ones, they're bolted down to the floor. Then you throw the sand and anthracite on it; no muss, no fuss.”
Looking like the lamp shade of shop light, the new filters will also sit on the floor lower as well, which Stambaugh noted will increase the driving head in the filter system. Basically, since the under drain displaces water, it will decrease the pressure applied in the system because there's less water pushing down on it.
The lower the profile, the more water there is in the filter bay, according to Stambaugh.
“Where these are gravity filters, it's just that water that pushes them through,” Stambaugh said. “Where there's less water to push it on top, the less pressure there is to push it on through.”
While not as bright and shiny as the new under drains, city officials were just as excited about the new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system being installed. By automating the plant — taking that pesky human error out of the equation — Stambaugh said it will give his staff more opportunities to run the plant.
“It is completely manual with a slight difference in the filters,” Stambaugh said. “We're trying to balance that out, so we have operators working non-stop. With the updated SCADA, that's going to automate so they're feeding off of each other. That's going to leave it so operators can make adjustments instead of going over here and there.”
Added Graese: “This staff is reactive right now. This staff, they're putting their finger in the dike when something happens. This will allow them to be more proactive.”
Already working with a highly trained staff — 10 of the 11 operators have the highest certification in the commonwealth — Stambaugh said automation won't cause job loss, but actually could lead to more jobs down the road.
“What's been shown is plants that do this upgrade, they have to increase staff. It's different training, more computer-oriented. It's different than going down there and cranking a valve 12 turns. A lot of places will bring in an IT guy,” Stambaugh said.
Hall said with the new system will come new ways to measure production as well. That 70-year-old meter he spoke about? That's going to be replaced with “state-of-the-art technology,” he said.
Of course, the water system as a whole — Graese likens the treatment plant as the heart — still has its issues. In the arteries (the pipes) of the system, there are still significant challenges, with 80 pipe breaks per 100 miles of pipe per year — 14 breaks, according to the American Water Association, is considered satisfactory. Graese said the city is spending $1 million per year to replace galvanized pipes installed in the middle of the last century that have made up the bulk of the breaks.
Waste water treatment is expected to get improvements tallying up to the tens of millions of dollars.
The main thing is to improve the quality of the water and to lower costs for consumers, said Stambaugh and Cole.
“We're producing really good water right now, but we're hoping these improvements will bring our quality up to the next level,” he said. “I don't know if we're going to catch Louisville in consumer confidence, but we want to get to a level where people have confidence.”
Added Cole: “It should help in keeping the prices lower for citizens out here. Even though it’s an investment and we're spending money, we're saving money over time which we'll pay back through increased efficiency.”
