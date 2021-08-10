ASHLAND Upon arrival to Tuesday’s special meeting, Ashland Independent’s school board fully intended to choose one of two routes on how to approach the start of the 2021-22 school year: parental choice or mask mandate.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the decision for them.
About 33 minutes into the meeting, a person among the gathering of a couple dozen informed the board that Beshear had issued an executive order that children ages 2 and up, in child care, pre-K and K-12 schools, in addition to school staff and visitors, will be required to wear a mask covering their noses and mouths when indoors in all public and private educational establishments. This applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The order is effective for 30 days before re-evaluation.
At that point, board chair David Latherow — who had originally suggested a motion to go to a mask mandate through Sept. 3 — then suggested a motion to go to a mask mandate until it is otherwise lifted by the governor. However, a few minutes later, he said that a motion was not necessary since Beshear had issued the order.
Ashland’s first day of school is Wednesday. The first bell was set to ring about 16 hours following Beshear’s announcement, which left administrators realizing they need supplies.
Jamie Campbell, the high school principal, said his school wasn’t equipped to provide students with masks. Other faculty in the central office agreed.
King’s Daughters, though, offered assistance.
Ashley Layman, a board member, said she would retrieve enough masks from KDMC for the district.
There is no virtual option at this time.
Dr. Richard Ford, KDMC’s chief medical officer, spoke to those in attendance for the first 25-30 minutes, answering questions from the board.
The masked physician submitted the latest local data from King’s Daughters and strongly urged the school to adopt a mask mandate.
“We are seeing an increased number in pediatric patients locally with the rise of the Delta variant in our region,” Ford said.
Dr. Ford said, “we all want our kids to be in school … we do advocate for the mitigation of transmission of the virus through masking.”
Vaccinations are not yet approved for anyone under the age of 12, so masking is the best way to reduce transmission of the virus — which is contained in droplets of saliva — according to Ford.
The Delta variant, which has sparked this latest surge, has been a catalyst in increasing the hospitalizations at KDMC, according to Ford. About four weeks ago, there were zero COVID-related hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 55 COVID-positive patients at KDMC, according to Ford.
Latherow said the board had received multiple emails and phone calls from those pushing for a parental choice model, but there were equally as many who are proponents of mask mandates.
The latter group got its wish with the governor’s announcement.
(606) 326-2664 |