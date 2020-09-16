Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is stepping back from making recommendations on whether schools should be open for in-person classes and the state instead has inveiled a color-coded system for local decision-making.
His office will make no more recommendations after Sept. 28 on virtual or in-person classes, and the new system will provide districts the information they need to make their own decisions, Beshear said earlier this week.
The new system is based on the numbers of cases in local communities and is effective as long as the state positivity rate is lower than 6 percent.
Local school officials will refer to a color coded — green, yellow, orange and red — chart to make decisions on whether to hold in-person classes or not.
The green zone is based on minimal community transmission and allows for in-person or virtual learning; red means “substantial” community transmission — 25 or more cases per 100,000 people daily — and calls for remote learning only.
Schools in the intermediate levels will be expected to strengthen safety procedures and take a closer look at exclusively remote learning.
School officials are expected to refer to a county incidence map at www.kycovid19.ky.gov every Thursday to see where their county falls under the color system.
The most recent map showed Boyd and Greenup counties in the orange, or second-highest range, with 17.1 cases per hundred thousand in Boyd and 15.9 per hundred thousand in Greenup.
The map shows two counties — Fleming and Owsley — in the green zone and seven counties — Union, Lyon, Trigg, Warren, Green, Clinton and Jackson, in the red. All are in the southern or far western part of the state.
The other three FIVCO counties — Carter, Lawrence and Elliott — are in the yellow zone.
The most recently posted state positivity rate is 3.97.
Although Beshear said he would not make more recommendations after Sept. 28, the state will step in if the statewide positivity rate skyrockets or higher and hospitals run out of beds, according to state Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven J. Stack.
The system could potentially lead to schools switching from in-person to remote and back. In Ashland schools, that would be feasible because the district already is set up for remote learning and making the transition would not be troublesome, according to Superintendent Sean Howard.
The color system should be helpful in decision-making because it provides specific guidelines to follow, according to Howard.
However, the system expects school officials to check the incidence levels on Thursdays and decide the next day whether to revert to remote learning, and that could be problematic for families that have to make plans for the following week, Fairview Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith said.
The system standardizes decision-making across the state, which means school officials in one part of the state will be deciding whether to go virtual-only using the same criteria as those on the other side of the state, she said.
The state also has enacted an emergency regulation requiring schools to report the number of new COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Parents and guardians will be required to alert schools if their children test positive. Schools also will have to report the number of students and staff who are quarantined because of exposure to the virus.