CATLETTSBURG At least on paper, "last call" had its last call in Boyd County at Tuesday's fiscal court, after commissioners voted 3-to-1 to allow 24/7 liquor sales.
The move would apply to businesses with extended liquor licenses, such as gas stations and certain restaurants. Under the ordinance passed after the wet-dry vote of 2020, food establishments could only serve from 6 a.m. to midnight on weekdays, with serving starting Sunday at 10 a.m.
The same applied to package sales of liquor and beer at convenience stores and liquor stores.
Under the new tweak, businesses with the proper licensing will be allowed to both serve and conduct package sales on a 24/7 basis, including Sundays.
That effectively eliminate last call.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said he didn't believe many businesses would actually serve on a 24/7 schedule, stating they probably would lose money if they had to pay someone selling during the dead hours of the early morning.
However, for 24/7 gas stations, Chaney said it would enable them to sell beer.
Chaney said he voted for the amendment because he wanted "the government to get out of the way of business."
"We shouldn't be the ones to say when they should sell and when they can't sell," he said. "That should be up to them."
When asked whether or not the future horse racing track coming to Cannonsburg played a factor in the decision, Chaney said it wasn't even considered.
"I don't believe they'll be a 24-hour place, but they will be under the same rules as far as the county is concerned," he said. "I didn't really factor them into this decision."
Freshman Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook said prior to casting his vote that he studied on it and believed the availability of alcohol would not contribute to people drinking more.
"We're just getting out of the way and allowing the free market to perform," he said.
Commissioner David Salisbury voted in favor of the measure, while Commissioner Randy Stapleton voted against it.
Last call statewide in Ohio is 2:30 a.m. for serving liquor at a bar and 1 a.m. for package sales on weekday, with prohibitions on Sunday sales in various areas.
West Virginia's last call is 2:30 a.m. for bars, with the last sale at 3 a.m., while beer and wine sales run until 2 a.m.. Hard liquor sales end at midnight.
On the flip side, West Virginia and Ohio do offer gambling at the bars, as well as striptease, unlike Boyd County's alcohol ordinance.
