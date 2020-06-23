Emergency personnel from all over the area responded to a fire at Russell Primary School on Tuesday.
There were no injuries after first responders from Flatwoods, Russell, Westwood, Ashland and Wurtland arrived at the scene immediately, according to Superintendent Sean Horne.
Horne said a small fire was located on the roof of the building due to a welding spark from a construction project at the school. The building was evacuated immediately.
“After assessing the scene, thankfully there is minimal damage to the building,” Horne said. “I would like to thank our local fire and police departments for all of their assistance today.”