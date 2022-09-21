ASHLAND A fire late Wednesday morning resulted in no injuries, according to the city fire chief.
Chief Greg Ray said a fire on Gallaher Drive was reported at around 11:14 a.m. when the 911 caller said they saw smoke coming out the windows of a single-story home.
Ashland Fire managed to get the blaze under control within 20 minutes, according to Ray.
While one firefighter tweaked his knee on the scene, no injuries or fatalities resulted from the fire, Ray said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire Marshalls were on the scene.
Ashland Police and Boyd EMS also responded to the scene.
