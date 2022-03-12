SUMMIT Two Boyd County students with a knack for science will show off their intellectual prowess at a statewide science fair later this month.
Michael Brickey and Whitley Henry both created and followed through on science experiments. They then presented those findings multiple times and in different formats to get to the state level.
There was no requirement to do the projects, students volunteered to participate.
Brickey evaluated the best way to melt ice. He simulated icy road conditions and tested what would be the most effective solution and is there a more environmentally friendly option to rock salt.
He found that rock salt is most effective, but above salt brine — which came in last — was pickle juice and beet juice. However, he did share that beet juice can stain the hands.
Henry took her curiosity to getting raisins to dance. It all had to do with gases and creating a chemical reaction in a jar of baking soda. Adding vinegar causes the gas to create carbon dioxide, which would make the raisins above begin to dance.
Once they made the district level, the student had to film a video in a single take to explain their project. This was the most difficult part for each of them, they said. After winning the district competition at Ashland Community and Technical College, the students moved to regionals at Northern Kentucky University.
A virtual format continued, but it was a live Zoom interview with college professors questioning their knowledge and understanding of their respective experiments. Henry and Brickey said this was rather nerveracking. Henry said she was shaking. Brickey said he spoke so fast his mom who was in the room, couldn’t understand a word he said.
They were allowed 15 minutes for the interviews. They both said they sped through it in about five minutes, and worried that would hurt their chances. However, they were relieved to have it over with. Henry said she thought that would be the end of the process.
Lo and behold, she did better than she thought and will continue on the journey.
Henry took second place in the chemistry category. Brickey took first in the Engineering: Materials & Bioengineering category. Brickey also received three additional awards with cash prizes attached to them. Brickey was awarded the ASM Materials Education Foundation, Broadcam Master and Ricoh USA Inc. awards.
Teachers Shelby McDavid and Courtney McClelland said they were simply facilitators and wanted to give the responsibility to the students.
“I’m so proud to be a small of whatever they do,” said McDavid.
However, the students pushed that their teachers had a bigger role. They praised the two teachers standing beside of them for their work and dedication to preparing them for the moment.
Henry said she has the best teachers at Boyd County Middle School and says her education is top notch. Brickey echoed Henry’s thoughts.
“You’re just so ecstatic about everything,” said Brickey to his teachers. “Everyone is so involved. It’s not like anywhere else I’ve every been.”
Their teachers bragged on Henry and Brickey’s work, knowledge and success. McClelland shared the experience will go with them and prepare them for many things later in life.
“They’re trying something they could fail at,” said McDavid.
Much of the learning process is failure, especially in science, she explained. She imparts on her students that failure is a good thing. It prepares you to succeed later.
Brickey echoed the educator, saying you learn from trial and error.
McDavid said some adults can’t gather a hypothesis, learn variables, draw conclusions from data and understand the importance of failure in learning.
“Starting off this young, they’re going to improve and then whatever they become in the future, they’re going to be rock stars,” said McDavid.
“Whatever the future may hold they’re grabbing it now and showing success,” said McClelland.
As for what they’ll be when they grow up, they are both interested in their project’s categories. Henry is eyeing a career in chemistry while Brickey is considering engineer, though he may go a different route. He’s interested in museums.
They have plenty of time to decide. Henry, an eighth-grader, will head to the high school next year. She’s excited to take AP Chemistry, complete new projects and seek out new opportunities.
Brickey, as a seventh-grader, is looking forward to another year in a school he loves with teachers he is engaged by, but when high school does come along, he says it will be interesting and sounds great.
They’ve learned many lessons throughout the science fair process, and would tell anyone that is skeptical about trying to have no fear.
Henry said to give it a try, and if it doesn’t work out or you don’t like it, you can move to something else.
“There’s always time to try again,” said Henry.
Brickey said the only way to get involved with activities is “to buck up the courage” to try it out.
The students will head to the state level to once again present their projects on March 26. They have received notes at each level and have continued to improve their projects.
“We’re proud to have them as Boyd County Middle School Wildcats,” said McDavid. “I’m just impressed by what they’ve done.”
When asked if they wanted to share anything else, Brickey piped up and kindly gave a shout-out to the two Hager Elementary students, fourth-graders Emma Hensley and Marlowe Layman Bohanon, who won their divisions at districts and regionals as well. Brickey’s shout-out was a sweet moment of shared experiences, pride and camaraderie between two often rivaling school districts.