RUSSELL The City of Russell met on Thursday to discuss city business, including a proposed change to an ordinance, the revitalization of the city, as well as taking care of old business and planning for new business.
Local business owners and developers Todd and Amanda Schreier spoke before the council about their own potential plans that they believed would be in step with the city’s current focus on revitalization. The Schreiers told the council that they were present not to ask for concessions or any type of support from the council other than the council’s blessing for them to continue their own research and planning, and access to speak before the council concerning future projects. The Schreiers are residents of Russell and are developing property there.
The potential change to ordinances the council considered included the ordinance governing the use of golf carts on city streets and the ordinance concerning the raising of chickens within the city. The council decided after discussion that the ordinance concerning golf cart use on city streets would be amended to include provisions requiring all such vehicles to have working headlights, turn signals and other standard equipment required by any vehicle operating on a public road. In addition, it was discussed that anyone operating such a vehicle would be required to have a state issued driver’s license and the vehicle must be insured. The ordinance is in the process of being written out before being re-examined by the council.
Mayor Ron Simpson reminded the council that, concerning the possession of farm animals inside the city limits, an ordinance from the 1970s was in place preventing such possession. Councilman Ryan Beiderman said he had been given a petition (which he presented to the council) from a number of city residents who were in support of allowing the possession of chickens. Beiderman also read a sample ordinance provided by Eastern Kentucky Representative for AG Vets, Shane Fields, which allowed the possession of chickens with regulations concerning their upkeep such as the distance between the owners’ and any neighbors’ properties, the necessity of a completely enclosed coop and other regulations. The council voted on whether or not the existing ordinance should be amended to allow chickens.
The vote was three against and two in support of the change.
Also discussed at the council meeting was the 4-by-4 greenery squares on new sidewalks in downtown. Many of the downtown sidewalks had been damaged by the root systems of the existing trees, necessitating the removal of the trees and repair of the concrete sidewalks. During this repair process, new light poles were also installed.
Councilman Vincenzo Fressola addressed the potential of adding trees whose root systems were potentially less damaging where the previous ones had been removed. The council is discussing how best to provide green spaces in the downtown area, and whether that would be in the form of free-standing or hanging planters, new trees of a different type than what was removed, or some other as yet determined form of greenery, such as the 4-by-4 greenery squares.