ASHLAND Community Assistance and Referral Service faces struggles this year as the agency tries to meet the needs of area families who find providing a traditional Christmas a challenge, especially in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAReS Executive Director Lynn Childers said it was a relief to learn the agency would be allowed to place its Giving Tree in Ashland Town Center. The tradition was in question because of the pandemic.
“We have a very giving community. When people are in need, they will step up and that’s a good thing,” Childers said. The Giving Tree contains tags with the names of children in need, their sizes, their ages and other information to guide shoppers to pick out gifts. It will be in the mall on Monday and continue through Dec. 11. CAReS is seeking volunteers, who will man the Giving Tree during regular mall hours.
Although 312 children are on the list of those in need, which is about average, Childers said, the need is great. The annual Jingle Bell Charity Ball traditionally raised between $15,000 and $20,000 for children's Christmases, but the ball has been canceled this year because of the pandemic.
Jingle Bell Ball founder C.J. Cieraszynski said her office, ReMax Realty at 1627 Greenup Ave., will accept unwrapped gifts for boys and girls that will be donated to CAReS in lieu of donations at the ball. She said the office’s tree has been decorated and gifts will be accepted starting immediately.
"We need to do whatever we can to help the many children in need," Cieraszynski said.
Childers said the count of 312 in need is about average, but there is a difference this year.
“We were concerned we were going to see a big influx, but what we did see is new people,” she said. “Some of our regular families we normally see aren’t here this year, which is good because it means somehow they’ve made it and they don’t need us, but we have a new set of people who need us."
In addition to providing gifts for children, the families will receive a voucher for groceries at a local store. Last year, $5,000 went strictly to groceries; vouchers cover food and paper products, but not tobacco or alcohol.
Childers said she’s also planning an online auction on Facebook from Dec. 4-6 and other campaigns to raise funds. But she said she's not worrying.
"I put it in God's hands," she said. "I know I need this and the campaign needs this, and the community will support us. They always have."
To donate to CAReS, drop off an unwrapped gift for article of clothing for a child at the ReMax Realty Office at 1627 Greenup Ave. Monetary donations will be accepted by CAReS at its website — boydcountycares.org — or on Facebook at cares-boydcountyky. Indicate in the subject line if the donation is meant for the Giving Tree. To volunteer to work the Giving Tree at Ashland Town Center, visit theneighborhood-ashland.org/agencies/cares/ and look for the “Volunteer” button.