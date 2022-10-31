ASHLAND Ashland Community and Technical College’s ninth annual golf scramble on Sept. 30 raised more than $21,000.
The scramble raises money for ACTC’s Foundation, which administers student scholarships.
This year’s event had 21 teams; to date, the golf scramble has raised nearly $263,000.
“We could not have asked for a better day for our golf scramble,” Brooke Seasor, director of resource development, said. “We are so appreciative of the sponsors who supported the event and the teams who came out to play. We are fortunate to be a part of a community that is so supportive of our students and their educations.”