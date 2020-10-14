The Greenup County Health Department reported a COVID-related death and nine new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
The new cases involve six females, ages 22, 41, 49, 15, 87 and 58, and three males, ages 11, 70 and 74. There are 108 active cases in the county.
In Boyd County, seven more patients tested positive for COVID-19. A 78-year-old is in hospital isolation. Two females, ages 58 and 20, are each in home isolation. Four males, ages 29, 55, 23 and 33, are in respective home isolation. There are 128 active cases in Boyd.
Carter County’s health department announced 11 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county’s health director did not return calls regarding what could be contributing to the county’s rise in cases.