The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday’s release, which consisted of four days. It also announced another COVID-positive death.
The Boyd County Detention Center has one new case, according to the health department.
In all, there have been 4,718 cases involving Boyd County, including 3,022 recoveries and 74 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed five more cases, bringing the tally to 2,194 — 2,091 have recovered. There have been 32 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced six additional cases on Thursday. It did not make any announcement on Friday.
The Greenup County Health Department did not issue a report on Friday.