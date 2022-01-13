Boyd County’s commissioners voted to put a potential sports complex up for bidding following a feasibility study that Judge-Executive Eric Chaney received on Wednesday night.
After amending Thursday’s agenda to include the item, Chaney quickly recapped the analysis provided by the Huddle Up Group during the virtual meeting.
The proposed indoor court facility, aka the Camp Landing SportsPlex, would be built near the future convention center on the former KYOVA Mall property. If it comes to fruition, it would be one of the big draws alongside the current Malibu Jack’s and cinemas at the Camp Landing Entertainment District.
The feasibility study is simply a preliminary analysis “intended to provide directional information,” according to Eric Olson of Huddle Up. The study looks at potential economic impact based on size and scope.
According to Huddle Up, the creation of a new indoor court sport venue could complement “the area’s existing facilities and their impact through sports tourism.” Huddle Up’s study indicates the venue would score a 4.225, which places it in the top 10% of the indoor facilities that are documented within the Sports Tourism Index.
The Huddle Up consultant team concluded an eight-court complex would bring with it 10 new state, regional and national tournaments, nearly 35,000 total attendees relating to these events and more than $8 million in total visitor spending. And that’s just for sporting events, as Chaney reminded. The hope is to have concerts and other events at this facility as well.
If Camp Landing SportsPlex features 12 courts, it could rake in $10 million in total visitor spending, according to the study.
While basketball and volleyball may be the main sports featured in this type of facility, other sports such as wrestling, soccer, track and cheerleading, among others, could be included as well.
Huddle Up listed a number of top performing sports tourism driving facilities in the country, including Elizabethtown Sports Complex in Kentucky. Some of the other facilities on the list are in Orlando, Florida, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Virginia Beach, Virginia. Camp Landing, the study indicates, has the potential to be comparable to these places.
Chaney said Camp Landing SportsPlex would be an air dome, similar to a facility Camp Landing co-owner Jason Camp, Chaney and a few others looked at in St. Louis not long ago.
“We’re working with a couple big local partners on this project as well to kind of secure some different things from financial to occupancy,” Chaney said during Thursday’s meeting. “Good things are on the horizon.”
Commissioner Randy Stapleton motioned to put it up for a bid. Keith Watts and Larry Brown agreed.
“I’m good with getting a price on it and going from there,” Chaney said. “I’m extremely excited. ... This facility stands a chance to change Boyd County and how it’s looked at. We now can become a destination for a weekend.”
Some other items tackled on Thursday:
• Approval of the sheriff’s budget. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said, thanks in large part to a $225,000 in fiscal court contribution, he can provide a pay raise for employees. Woods also included cars for undercover officers in the budget. The sheriff said he has stayed under budget for seven years.
• Approval of the county clerk’s budget. County Clerk Kevin Johnston said fee pooling has benefited the county clerk’s office and taxpayers greatly.
• Sustainability grant through Marathon for Armco Park. The $40,000 grant will allow for a new shelter house for Shelter 3, which is currently more than 80 years old, Chaney said.
• Approval of a countywide 3% transient room tax.
• First reading of a 1% transient tax ordinance, making it a 4% tax total.
• Drop Tine Lane and Katie Lane moved into the county road system.
