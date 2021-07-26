ASHLAND The next Lunch & Learn is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19, in the usual spot — the tea room at Corbie in downtown Ashland.
Ashley Layman will be the guest speaker at next month’s event.
Layman has been decorating and creating for years, having volunteered for many community events, including the Festival of Trees and Trains. Layman is a member of the Southern Hills Garden Club, Friends of the Children, the Paramount Women’s Association and several other organizations.
Layman has a bachelor’s degree in international economics and Spanish. She is a mother of two children, Rilee and Marlowe.
Make reservations to this Lunch & Learn by contacting coordinator Norma Meek at (606) 831-5707. To date, all of these events have sold out quickly.