HUNTINGTON “The Visual Elements: Shape & Form Presented by Garth’s Auctioneers & Appraisers” is on view at the Huntington Museum of Art through Feb. 12, part of a two-year series of exhibits focusing on the basic elements of art.
Works in this exhibit include the screen print on paper titled “Mutability” by Don Pendleton and the pastel on paper artwork titled “Bottles” by the late Winslow Anderson.
“I am hoping visitors are beginning to make connections between artworks that at first glance seem to have very little in common,” John Farley, HMA senior curator/exhibition designer, said. “One goal of this two-year series of exhibitions is to help visitors see the commonalities in artworks of various styles since artists all create using the same basic principles of art.”
The first exhibit in this series, “The Visual Elements: Line Presented by Edward Tucker Architects, Inc.,” focused on what is considered the simplest and most versatile art element. This second exhibit highlights shape, which can be described as space that is flat and enclosed and most often defined by lines. Form is considered the three-dimensional equivalent of space.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.