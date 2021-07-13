ASHLAND Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith spoke before the Rotary Club in Ashland on Monday, and shared what duties a Sheriff performs on a routine basis. Smith covered a lot of ground, some of which many might consider new territory based on an assumption of what a sheriff’s responsibility consists of.
Smith, who has many years in law enforcement, admitted that although he thought he had an idea of what his responsibilities would be when he was elected, there were some things that were eye-openers once he was in the trenches.
“I have worked on and off for the Sheriff’s Department for 20 years,” Smith said. “I was a deputy, and then I worked as a Park Ranger at Greenbo,” the Greenup Sheriff said. “And then I went back to the Sheriff’s Office. So based on that, I really thought I knew the ropes.”
Smith said Greenup is a smaller Sheriff’s Office and is a tight-knit group unlike might be the case in a larger metropolitan area. But once he became Sheriff, there was still more to learn, and he said that he has dedicated himself to doing the best job possible for the community.
“Everyone thinks first that a Sheriff spends all his time going up and down the road chasing speeders and fighting crime,” Smith said. “Well, that’s really not it. Little did I know, again because I had been there so long and thought I knew the job, that there are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes. ... We are a paper-serving agency of the courts. ... We are the tax collectors. The third thing that is expected of the Sheriff’s Office is to patrol the roads and to work accidents. But with that being said, there are hundreds of other details in the Kentucky revised statutes that aren’t technically expected of the Sheriff’s Office, but they are part of the expectations of the community.”
Though perhaps not as exciting as what is seen on television, Smith said the Sheriff’s Office plays an integral role in the courts and the community.
“There is a massive volume of papers that come through the Sheriff’s Office,” Smith said. His office is involved to ensure the accuracy and legality of such papers from court summons to eviction notices among other legal documents.
“The list of paperwork goes on, and I was vaguely familiar with that before I took office. But I wasn’t aware of the actual volume until it became my responsibility,” he said. And that responsibility, Smith said, is one he takes very seriously.
Sheriff Smith said discharging his responsibilities faithfully is a key reason behind why he recently changed his party affiliation.
Smith, who ran as a Democrat, has since changed his affiliation to Republican.
“As the Sheriff of Greenup County, I am for law and order,” Smith said. “And I no longer believe that the Democrats on a national level are supporting law enforcement like they should — and that eventually trickles down to a local level. Another thing is that I am for your Second Amendment rights. And again, it doesn’t seem to me that the Democrats are supporting the Second Amendment rights the way they should.”
During the Q&A portion of his talk, Smith also answered questions concerning issues such as the ongoing drug crisis, local taxes, patrolling cities versus rural areas and the need for bringing his office’s technology into the 21st Century.
“It is a tough time for law enforcement,” Smith said. “And now more than ever, we need the community’s support.”