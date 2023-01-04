A Louisville man’s New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million on the Jan. 2 Powerball drawing, according to a press release.
The first Kentucky Powerball winner of the year (who wishes to remain anonymous) called the Kentucky Lottery’s winning numbers hotline the following morning, stated the release.
As he listened to the numbers being called off, he noticed matching numbers. His winning ticket matched the first five white ball numbers but not the Powerball, winning the $1 million prize, according to the release.
The release stated the Jefferson County man showed up at lottery headquarters on Tuesday, where he received a check for $715,000, after taxes.
He told officials he is looking to retire so the extra money will come in handy. “No more work for me, if I can help it,” he said.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Kroger on New Cut Road in Louisville. Kroger will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.
Visit kylottery.com for updates and information.