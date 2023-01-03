The calendars changed over the weekend and so did the mug shots at area jails.
Lockups were fairly light over the weekend — Boyd, Big Sandy and Carter all posted a handful of fresh listings, while Greenup had none.
The online jail listings for the Rowan County Detention Center was unavailable the second week in a row.
Anyone named in the jail logs should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were locked up over the New Year's holiday:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Betty Jo Ellen Lovins, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two bench warrants and a fugitive warrant.
• Matthew Ray Lovins, 43, of Kenova, was booked Friday on a bench warrant, a fugitive warrant and charges of simple possession of meth and receiving stolen property.
• Monroe Avant III, 32, of Inkster, Michigan, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Annabelle G. Thomas, 19, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on charges of shoplifting and simple possession of meth.
Big Sandy Regional
• Jimmy Berling, 59, of Lackey, was booked Friday on a second-degree disorderly conduct charge.
• Nicole R. Smith, 50, of Minnie, was booked Friday on a bench warrant and charges of third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Dustin M. Tackett, 28, of Meally, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a contempt of court charge.
• Daniel M. Ratliff, 36, of Whitehouse, was booked Saturday on a simple possession of meth charge.
• John H. Jude, 53, of Debord, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants and a probation violation.
• Saul Carcamo, 46, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and a contempt of court charge.
• Casey J. Spence, 24, of Tomahawk, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Lloyd E. Perkins, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on a charge of first-offense trafficking in a third-degree substance.
Carter County
• Gary Hodges, 72, of Los Angeles, California, was booked Friday as federal inmate in transit.
• Brittany E. Frazier, 32, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a bench warrant, three traffic violations and charges of simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Malic Cline, 23, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor charge.
