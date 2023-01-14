HUNTINGTON
Alchemy Theatre Troupe will present New Works 2023 Jan. 20 and 21 at The Cellar Door, 905 Third Ave.
“Short Attention Span Theater” will be at 6 p.m. Friday. The audience will have the opportunity to give feedback to the authors, as well as enjoying tapas and drink specials from The Cellar Door. The evening will consist of staged readings of original short works by Tyson Compton, Audrey Stanton-Smith, Eric Fritzius, Nadia Legros, Allison Fradkin, Ian Nolte and the theater class of Huntington High.
Saturday night at 6 p.m., the comedy, “The Excursion” by Audrey Stanton-Smith will be presented, followed by the premier reading of an original full length play “One Night in Venice” written by local authors Sheila Redling and Lulu Smith. The Cellar Door will have specialty themed cocktails for the evening as well as a full menu.
For the aspiring stage and screenwriters in the community, there will be four free stage/screenwriting workshops from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. Topics will include what actors look for in great roles, writing in pairs and a Zoom with internationally renowned actor/dancer/playwright Kris Andersson.
Cost is $10 per night or $15 for both nights.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/new-works-2023/.
Workshops are free and no registration is required.