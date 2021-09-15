WESTWOOD A well-respected, reliable volunteer fire department in the area has a bright and shiny new truck ready for work.
The Westwood Volunteer Fire Department showed off its pumper/tanker on Tuesday evening during a ceremony at the fire station that featured many of its 36 volunteers and a few elected officials.
Westwood Fire Chief Brent Webster said the truck features the following: 1,800 gallons of water, a 14-inch nut valve on the back and a 1,500-gallon-per-minute pump. It’s a Freightliner with a 380-horsepower motor with turbo on it. Lights encompass the fire engine, a traditional truck that indicates to the firefighters how much water its dispensed while pumping.
It’s quite a benefit to the community, said Webster, who became a full-time chief in January.
“It’s going to be great because now it’s almost like we’re pulling up with two trucks,” said Webster, referencing “normal trucks” that just hold 1,000 gallons of water.
The truck’s bed can contain 1,000 feet of 5-inch hose or 500 feet of 2 1/2, said Webster.
Webster said the fire department evaluated its wants and needs with a salesman from All American Fire Equipment, and it assessed what it could afford. Westwood FD wanted a truck that required limited manpower, that would allow access to water quickly and plentifully.
Rosenbauer got the bid, said the chief, and when it came to financing, “Kentucky Farmers Bank was great to us,” he said. The fire department took a mortgage out on the building instead of financing the truck, and it will pay $3,600 a month on the truck until it’s paid off.
The Board of Commissioners of the Westwood Fire District gave Webster $15,000 to spend, said the chief. Now, the volunteers of the unincorporated community in Boyd County have four engines on the front line, and one in reserve, Webster said.
State Reps. Scott Sharp and Danny Bentley, Sen. Robin Webb, Judge John Vincent and Judge George Davis attended Tuesday’s event.
“It means everything to the guys,” Webster said of their presence. “Support is a lot more than just money. Sometimes, a ‘thank you’ means more.”
Westwood Fire’s average response time — which means the time elapsed from the initial call to the arrival of the first truck — is nine minutes. It responds to 325 to 350 calls a year, according to Webster. This year, Westwood is already at 350.
